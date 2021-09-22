Peru to seek to redraft legal framework for key mining industry, says minister

Article content

LIMA — Peru’s energy and mines minister said on Tuesday the government wants to revise the framework for the country’s key mining industry, redrafting the umbrella law that regulates the sector, as well as the legislation that sets royalty payments.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer and new leftist President Pedro Castillo has said he wants to raise taxes on mining companies to fund social programs, but has yet to offer specifics since assuming office in late July.

Energy and Mines Minister Ivan Merino, speaking at the Perumin conference organized by mining corporations, also did not offer specifics on the government’s planned modifications, other than mentioning the two laws the government will seek to redraft.