Peru Holds a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Its Pavilion at Dubai Expo and Wins 4 World Travel Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Dubai World Expo took place in an electrifying musical atmosphere where thousands of attendees were captivated by the variety of artistic, musical and cultural expressions that characterize the different regions of Peru. All this was part of the inauguration of the Peru Pavilion at the most important cultural event in the world.

Peru celebrated the opening of its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai by winning four trophies at the Tourism Oscars! The World Travel Awards – South America Region 2021 recognized the ancient wisdom of Peru that transcends time and connects us to the planet

The Peru Pavilion was inaugurated by the Commissioner General for Peru at the Expo, Amora Carbajal, and Najeeb Mohammed Al- Ali, Executive Director of Expo 2020 Dubai, in front of official representatives from different country pavilions.

“The purpose of the pavilion is to offer a complete learning experience about ancient Peruvian wisdom throughout the visit, communicating the importance of the heritage, biodiversity, gastronomy and creativity of our country,” explained the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez.

The much-anticipated master classes on Peruvian cuisine were also held, following all necessary health protocols. Throughout the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Peru Pavilion will offer these classes given by chefs from different regions of the country.

TIMELESS PAVILION, ETERNAL PERU

The Peru Pavilion covers nearly 27,000 square feet and brings together the best of the tourism, gastronomy and cultural and product showings from the different regions of the country. In just the first two weeks since opening its doors it received more than 60,000 visitors.

PERU WINS 4 AWARDS AT THE TOURISM OSCARS

Peru earned four distinctions at the World Travel Awards – South America Region 2021: South America’s Leading Culinary Destination 2021 (Peru), South America’s Leading Cultural Destination 2021 (Peru), South America’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2021 (Machu Picchu, Peru) and South America’s Leading Tourist Office 2021 (PROMPERÚ).

The awards from this important ceremony were handed to the Commissioner General of Peru, Amora Carbajal, by the founder of the World Travel Awards, Graham Cooke, at a moving and symbolic event at the Peru Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The South American awards are just the beginning since the WTA global prize ceremony will be held in Moscow on November 26 th , where Peru has also been nominated in several important categories.

