Peru community to suspend Antamina protest that rattled markets

Article content LIMA — A rural community in Peru will lift its blockade of the country’s largest copper mine Antamina on Wednesday after protests forced miners to suspend operations, the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a tweet. The protest, part of a spate of movements against miners in Peru, sent jitters through the Andean country’s markets on Tuesday, raising a test for leftist President Pedro Castillo. Castillo sent officials to the area on Tuesday to negotiate after protesters https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/exclusive-peru-protest-leader-wont-lift-antamina-mine-blockade-before-talks-2021-11-02 told Reuters they would not lift the blockade without first holding formal talks between all parties.

Article content Antamina did not respond to a request for comment on the agreement. The Energy and Mines Ministry said the protest would only be lifted on Wednesday when Antamina would sign a formal agreement for talks. Talks will resume on Friday with a visit by Antamina CEO Victor Gobitz, according to a copy of the agreement tweeted by the office of Peru’s prime minister. The world’s no. 2 producer of copper saw its sol currency and equities markets weaken on Tuesday, with traders pointing to the unrest that has hit mines owned by Glencore, BHP Billiton and MMG Ltd in recent weeks. The country’s largest copper producer Antamina suspended operations on Sunday due to a roadblock established by demonstrators from the rural Aquia community.