Peru community says will block key mining road used by MMG’s Las Bambas mine

Article content

LIMA — A Peruvian community will block a key mining road used by MMG’s Las Bambas copper mine in protest after failed negotiations with the Andean nation’s government, a community leader told Reuters on Monday.

Victor Limaypuma, the President of the Cotabambas Defense Front, said the blockade will run indefinitely and affect all vehicles going through the road. Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer and Las Bambas is the country’s fourth largest copper mine.

The mine is located in the Cotabambas province in the Peruvian Andes, where it has faced significant local opposition since it started operating in 2016. Local leaders have blocked the dirt road used by the mine to transport the copper, known as the ‘mining corridor,’ for more than 300 days since then.