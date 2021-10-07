Peru community says it won’t end Glencore mine blockade until demands met

Article content LIMA — An indigenous community in Peru’s Espinar province that blocked a key mining road on Wednesday plans to continue the blockade indefinitely, a local leader said, in protest against the government and Glencore PLC’s Antapaccay copper mine. The conflict comes a day after the government defused a similar standoff in nearby Chumbivilcas https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-government-says-deal-struck-head-off-road-blockade-las-bambas-mine-2021-10-05.

Article content The Antapaccay mine declined to comment. Reuters was unable to reach a government mining spokesperson for comment. The road is known in Peru as the mining corridor, and has become a lightning rod in the country, the world’s second-biggest copper producer after neighboring Chile. As of Wednesday, the community had blocked the road to protest against the environmental and social impact of the mine as well as the lack of government engagement with the local populace, said Flavio Huanque, a community leader in Espinar. Huanque said earlier on Wednesday that one of the community’s demands was for the government to replace its prime minister, which President Pedro Castillo did later in the day https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/perus-castillo-says-pm-has-resigned-two-months-into-his-administration-2021-10-06, though it was not clear whether the replacement was related to the demand.