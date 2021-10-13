Personas Social Launches Subscription Services

Article content

The Company is pleased to announce that it has launched its Subscription services. The Company previously provided its users a pay-per-view video service. The new Subscription service now allows content creators to sell monthly recurring subscriptions to their content in addition to pay-per-view content. Also, content creators can now sell pictorial content in addition to video content. The Subscription services are accessible on the mobile web version of all Personas livestreaming services. Personas will be launching its Subscription services on both Android and IOS for its Peeks Social service in the upcoming weeks.

Management believes that its subscription service will enhance customer retention and provide the Company with a significant source of recurring revenues. For more information on Peeks Social upcoming release of its subscription services please visit us at https://www.peeks.social/new-features-launching-fall

