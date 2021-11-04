Personal finance firm NerdWallet valued at $1.5 bln in strong market debut

Article content

NerdWallet Inc’s shares rose nearly 31% in their stock market debut valuing the company at about $1.5 billion, as the firm joined a clutch of companies that have gone public to cash in on the high investor appetite for tech stocks.

San Francisco, California-based NerdWallet’s shares opened at $23.5. It sold 7.25 million shares at $18 a piece, the midpoint of the price range announced earlier, raising $130.5 million.

NerdWallet, co-founded in 2009 by former hedge fund executive Tim Chen and former J.P. Morgan trader Jake Gibson, provides financial guidance to users on credit cards, loans, mortgages and other financial products.