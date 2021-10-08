Personal finance firm NerdWallet reveals jump in revenue in IPO filing

Article content NerdWallet Inc on Friday made public its paperwork for a U.S. initial public offering that showed a more than 32% jump in revenue for the consumer financial advice website. The San Francisco-based company did not share terms for the offering, but two sources close to the matter said in May it could seek a valuation of up to $5 billion. The IPO follows a flurry of financial technology companies that have listed their shares in New York this year, such as buy-now-pay-later firm Affirm Holdings Inc, online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.

Article content NerdWallet confidentially submitted https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-personal-finance-startup-nerdwallet-files-us-ipo-sources-2021-05-14 paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the IPO in May, Reuters had reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company was founded in 2009 by former hedge fund executive Tim Chen and Jake Gibson, a former trader at JPMorgan Chase & Co. It provides financial guidance to users on credit cards, loans, mortgages and other financial products. Chen was inspired to start NerdWallet after he failed to find a suitable answer on the internet to his sister’s question about which credit card was the most suitable for an expatriate living in Australia, the filing showed.