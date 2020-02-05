Persona 5 Scramble release date wait is over, Japanese Demo Goes Live On Nintendo Switch

As had been previously guaranteed, a demo for the upcoming Persona 5 Scramble has actually now been launched for Nintendo Switch. If you intend to give the game a go before its complete launch, here’s your possibility.

You can access the demonstration by logging onto the Switch eShop with a Japanese account (if you do not currently have one, it’s not too complicated to set one up). As soon as you’re logged in, decrease to the third tab on the left-hand side (below the one called ‘New’), and you’ll see the Persona 5 Scramble page detailed.

As soon as you’ve clicked that, pick bottom option on the right-hand side (the smaller sized of the two boxes) and you’ll be able to download the demo. After that, you can select to play it just as you would certainly with any other game on your console, as long as you don’t mind playing in Japanese.

The demonstration was first revealed last month along with a new – and extremely fancy – trailer. The video game is set up to release on 20th February in Japan, although no western release has been verified just yet.

