PerkinElmer’s Horizon Discovery CHOSOURCE™ Platform Expanding To Include CHO-K1 ADCC+ Expression Cell Line for Development of Therapeutic Antibodies in Oncology, Infectious Disease and Autoimmune Conditions

WALTHAM, Mass. — PerkinElmer Inc ., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that its Horizon Discovery CHOSOURCE™ platform is expanding to include a new expression cell line, CHO-K1 ADCC+ . This new expression host was built from Horizon’s established biomanufacturing cell line, CHO-K1 GS KO , by knocking out the fucose gene to increase antibody-dependant cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) activity. This approach may improve potency and efficacy of therapeutic antibodies and fusion protein biotherapeutics, as well as reduce dosage requirements and side effects for patients.

Existing CHO platform, featuring low cost and no royalty or license tie-ins, expands with new cell line to help develop biotherapeutics with increased potency and longevity and decreased side effects

Article content

The use of afucosylated antibodies and fusion proteins is expanding from oncology applications to infectious diseases like flu, Ebola, SARS and Covid-19, and most recently, autoimmune conditions. The availability of production tools, like the CHO-K1 ADCC+ cell line, is key to helping companies develop innovative and critical treatments across broader indications.

“Horizon has a long track-record in gene editing technologies that enable us to expand our CHOSOURCE platform to offer global scientists new and improved expression cell lines and service offerings to meet their evolving biotherapeutic development needs,” said Jesus Zurdo, head of cell and gene therapy and bioproduction for Horizon, a PerkinElmer company. “We are extremely excited about this new addition to the CHOSOURCE family which we will continue to add to in the future.”

The CHOSOURCE platform, now with CHO GS-KO and ADCC+ expression cell lines, is easily adaptable for implementation in proprietary biomanufacturing processes in the early stages of discovery and development of therapeutic programs. In addition, the CHOSOURCE platform continues to offer beneficial licensing solutions that enable technology access to any business, from virtual start-ups to established pharmaceutical companies and contract-manufacturing organizations.

For further information on Horizon’s CHOSOURCE platform, please visit: https://horizondiscovery.com/en/bioproduction-cell-lines.

Horizon’s gene editing and gene modulation products and services are part of PerkinElmer’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions, software and services for life science and cell and gene therapy customers. Learn more here: Life Sciences Research Solutions.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 15,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005694/en/

Contacts

Media:

Jennifer McNeil

jennifer.mcneil@perkinelmer.com

1 508.380.2902

#distro