Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Important Milestone in ATLAS AI Project With FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Approval to Launch Clinical Trial Using Perimeter B-Series OCT With ImgAssist AI in Breast Conservation Surgery

TORONTO & DALLAS — Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today announced approval of its Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to conduct a multi-center, randomized, double-arm study to evaluate the FDA breakthrough-device-designated Perimeter B-Series OCT imaging system that uses ImgAssist AI technology to identify regions of interest as compared with the current standard of care for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery. It is anticipated that over 300 patients across 8 U.S. clinical sites will participate in the pivotal study to be led by Principal Investigator, Dr. Alastair Thompson at Baylor College of Medicine.

Dr. Richard E. Fine, Director of Education & Research, Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center, West Cancer Center & Research Institute, commented, “I believe combining optical coherence tomography with artificial intelligence could represent the ‘next generation’ technology in specimen imaging. As breast cancer surgeons, we understand the physical, emotional, and financial stressors for patients that can come with needing a second surgery. The results from this study will not only help determine if this tool can assist physicians with improving patient outcomes but could also provide evidence of reducing the burden of additional costs within the overall healthcare system.”

Dr. Alastair Thompson, Principal Investigator and Professor, Section Chief of Breast Surgery and Olga Keith Wiess Chair of Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine and the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center said, “Currently, approximately one in four women who undergo breast conservation surgery require reoperation if their surgeon fails to get ‘clear’ margins. The goal of this pivotal study is to compare the use of Perimeter B-Series imaging technology with artificial intelligence against the standard of care and determine if it can improve surgeon’s ability to reduce re-operation rates for breast conservation surgery. Importantly, Perimeter’s novel imaging technology with AI fits into the routine surgical process with no additional imposition to the patient as it examines a tissue sample that is already being extracted. There is a strong medical need for tools to help surgeons identify if we have adequately removed the cancerous tissue real-time in the operating room and get it right the first time.”

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “This IDE approval marks another important milestone in our ATLAS AI project, building upon the ‘Breakthrough Device Designation’ that we received in April, as we transition into clinical validation of the AI-enabled, next generation of our commercially available flagship OCT imaging technology. Trial start-up activities are already underway, with world-class sites and a number of the nation’s leading breast surgeons identified to participate in Perimeter’s pivotal study, which we anticipate initiating in mid-November at our first site at West Cancer Center’s Breast Center in Germantown, Tennessee under the direction of Dr. Richard E. Fine. Our hope is that the data generated from this trial supports our belief that Perimeter’s innovative OCT imaging technology will become a trusted tool for surgeons, resulting in better patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs.”

Article content

About Perimeter S-Series OCT

Cleared by the U.S. FDA, Perimeter S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a novel medical imaging system that provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. Giving physicians the ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures “real time” in the operating room has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.

About Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI

Perimeter is advancing the development of its proprietary, next-gen “ImgAssist” artificial intelligence technology under its ATLAS AI project, which is made possible, in part, by a US$7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Perimeter B-Series OCT coupled with ImgAssist AI, and Perimeter is conducting a randomized, multi-site, pivotal study to evaluate it against the current standard of care and assess the impact on re-operation rates for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company that is driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management’s future outlook and anticipated events or results, and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, information regarding Perimeter’s proposed IDE study on its B-Series OTC device, the potential benefits of Perimeter’s S-Series OCT, and the Company’s plans for the clinical development of its B-Series OCT and ImgAssist AI are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter’s control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter’s current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter’s financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter’s most recent Management Discussion and Analysis which is available on Perimeter’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In particular, we note the risk that our technology may not achieve the anticipated benefits in terms of surgical outcomes. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005747/en/

Contacts

Shushu Feng

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Main: 214-845-5154

Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)

media@perimetermed.com

#distro