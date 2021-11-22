Performs In Tan Corset Dress – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez announced she was attending the 2021 American Music Awards last minute & she still managed to steal the show.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. JLo was a last-minute addition to the show and was announced to be at the AMAs on Nov. 20 after Megan Thee Stallion dropped out. JLo didn’t waste any time as she absolutely slayed her performance.

Jennifer performed her hit new song, “On My Way” from her highly anticipated new movie, Marry Me, which hits theaters on Feb. 11, 2022, and her performance was nothing short of perfect. While she performed the gorgeous song, she opted to wear a white poofy tulle dress with a black blazer on top.

She started the performance wearing the jacket and then quickly ripped it off to reveal a spaghetti strap ballerina dress that featured a corset bodice and a super low neckline. She accessorized the midi dress with a massive floral headpiece, which she later removed in the performance.

Just yesterday, JLo’s performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction aired and she looked fabulous when she put her incredibly toned abs on display. She rocked a black crystal-embellished triangle bralette from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2022 collection with a pair of low-rise baggy black trousers with crystal straps, also from the collection.

She topped her look off with a long, royal blue satin Az Factory Spring 2022 coat, Briony and Jennifer Fisher jewels, a Dolce & Gabbana Rhinestone Choker, a Dolce & Gabbana 3.5 Dg Logo Clutch, and Jlo Jennifer Lopez Jaylah Booties.