PepsiCo raises annual revenue forecast as soda demand jumps By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Pepsi are pictured at a grocery store in Pasadena, California, U.S., July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni



(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, as the easing of pandemic restrictions boosts demand for sodas at theaters and restaurants.

Sales in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:)’s North America Beverage unit, the company’s largest business, rose 7% in the third quarter as a reopening economy and the lifting of COVID-19 capacity restrictions encouraged people to return to public venues and drink its sodas.

The company reported double-digit net revenue growth from beverage sales to food-service joints.

The company said it was expecting fiscal 2021 organic revenue to rise about 8%, compared with its prior forecast of a 6% increase. https://

Net revenue rose 11.6% to $20.19 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 4, above analysts’ estimates of $19.39 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.