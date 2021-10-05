PepsiCo, Facebook And J&J Rise Premarket; Lordstown Motors Slumps By Investing.com

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:) stock slumped 9.4% after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) downgraded its investment stance to ‘underweight’ from ‘equal weight’, cutting its price target to just $2 from $8. The bank cited concerns about the sale price the troubled electric vehicle manufacturer is getting for its Ohio plant.

SunPower (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.7% in response to the company announcing plans to restructure its business to focus on the fast-growing residential market, aiming to buy rival Blue Raven (NASDAQ:) while looking to sell its commercial and industrial business.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock rose 0.5% on the back of the drugmaker filing for emergency use authorization for a booster shot of its Covid-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and older.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.7%, recovering from sharp losses in the tech sector on Monday. The electric car maker faces having to pay an award of more than $130 million in damages against it in a case of racial harassment.

Facebook (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.2%, rebounding after losses of nearly 5% during the previous session on the back of a six-hour outage, the longest in the social media giant’s history. The company faces the testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen before the U.S. Congress later Tuesday.

