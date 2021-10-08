Pepsi Introduces New Limited Cracker Jack Flavored Soda

The fall season brings about a lot of change, including new flavors and different foods. While other companies have introduced a variety of new flavors, Pepsi has now joined the list with a new Cracker Jack soda.

According to @people, Pepsi is introducing the limited-edition Cracker Jack soda this month.

“On Thursday, the beverage giant announced that they were celebrating the end of baseball season with a brand that goes hand-in-hand with America’s favorite pastime: Cracker Jack,” People reports.

The soda combines “the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors,” a press release stated.

Just like any Cracker Jack box, there’s a prize that will be included with the new flavor. Each “12 oz. can of Pepsi and Cracker Jack soda will have one of four peel-off temporary tattoos right on the can,” People also reports. The soda is free to try. But fans will have to upload a video to TikTok singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

Pepsi isn’t the only one with a new flavor. Cup Noodles announced that a new pumpkin spice flavor was also hitting the stores this month.

According to FOX 11, the noodles will also be available this month, “Nissin Foods announced on Monday its newest flavor cup: pumpkin spice. Cup Noodles’ new pumpkin spice-flavored instant noodles will hit Walmart shelves worldwide in late October.”

Snickers also introduced a new cinnamon bun flavor that’s debuting this month.

The snack is described as an “oven-fresh-inspired bakery bite combining cinnamon bun-flavored nougat that’s mixed with crunchy peanuts, topped with buttery caramel, and coated in rich milk chocolate.”

