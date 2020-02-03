Pep Guardiola has been discovered this season, says Paul Merson | Soccer news







Pep Guardiola champions follow Liverpool at the top of the table for 22 points

Paul Merson gives his verdict on the current struggles of Pep Guardiola with Manchester City, the impact of José Mourinho since he took office in Tottenham and tells us why he qualifies the head of the Wolves so much, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Guardiola has been discovered

Guardiola has suffered six league losses this season, the same number as in the two combined City-winning title campaigns

Very worrying for Guardiola: the league is out, they are 22 points away and I sit there and think: "You are lucky enough to get away with it."

And I say that in a way that has 22 internationals, it has two players for each position virtually.

I think he thinks: "I'm so attacking that I don't have to play with a central half," but they've discovered it this season.

Don't get me wrong: they could play against you next week and beat you 8-0, they got it on them like they did in Villa Park, they just put them aside (Aston Villa).

But it is impossible for them to be 22 points behind, as good as Liverpool has been.

If they played each other 10 times in the next few weeks, there is no way for Liverpool to win all 10 games. You would probably side with Man City in his day. Which is strange.

Spurs victory over the city simply tarnishes the cracks

It was a great victory, but it only clouded the cracks, they are a million miles away, it could have been 6-0 or 7-0 on any other day.

They took advantage of their luck, but gave them credit, they stuck to the game plan and stayed there and got their lucky shots. And a great goal, as soon as the boy hits him, escapes as he knows it is a goal.

But you can't sit there and say, "Mourinho is fine." It was just an absolute turn in my opinion.

They brought him to be in the top four and that was a great result for that …

The biggest call of Frank's management career

Lampard dropped Kepa (right) at King Power on Saturday

If you had asked me five weeks ago if Chelsea had a problem with their goalkeeper, I would have said no, that Kepa was good. He had a bad time.

I thought I had made a great decision, I think that is one of his most important decisions since becoming a manager in football if I am sincere.

Willy Caballero made a mistake, which can happen when you change the goalkeepers, but he is a decent person to enter. I know you made a mistake, you're probably too interested and haven't played for a while.

I'm fine with Chelsea right now, they have two great games to come: Man Utd and Tottenham at home, if they win both, for me they will finish in the top four.

You must remember that it was only a few weeks ago that they destroyed Tottenham in pieces on the floor of Tottenham.

A draw at Leicester is fine. Frank was a little nervous as they have lost some tight matches this season when they shouldn't have lost. They dominated that game against Leicester for long periods and could have lost it in the end.

So, the next two games at home are the only ones: if they don't win either, I think they are in big trouble for the first four.

But if they win them, I think the only ones that can catch them are the wolves.

Nuno is one of the best managers in the world

The head of the wolves, Nuno, is highly qualified by Mrse

I think the wolves have all the possibilities (of finishing in the top four), they have the firepower: Jiménez, Jota and Traore, the most improved player in football history! Those three can hurt anyone on a given day.

This manager doesn't get the credit he deserves, I think he lives up to the best in the business.

When you talk about Man Utd looking at the managers, I think, "How are you not going to get this man?" This guy is as good as anyone, I think he is one of the best managers in the world of football in my opinion.