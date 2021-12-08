Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Entertainment

People’s Choice Awards 2021 Best Looks

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

JoJo Siwa is absolutely glowing.

Not to be dramatic, but there is literally NOTHING that brings me more joy than seeing all the red carpet looks at award shows — it’s an immediate serotonin boost.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

Sometimes the looks are phenomenal, sometimes they’re…not so great, and sometimes they’re just kinda meh.


Rich Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Rich Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But I’ll let you decide — without further ado, here are all the looks from last night’s People’s Choice Awards:

1.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for DJ

2.

Halle Berry


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

3.

Kris Jenner


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

4.

Kim Kardashian


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

5.

Khloé Kardashian


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

6.

Simu Liu


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

7.

Tom Hiddleston


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

8.

Christina Aguilera


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

9.

Mindy Kaling


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

10.

Tracee Ellis Ross


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

11.

Cardi B


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

12.

Blake Shelton


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

13.

Scarlett Johansson


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

14.

JoJo Siwa


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

15.

Laverne Cox


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

16.

Lil Rel Howery


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

17.

Lili Reinhart


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

18.

Madelyn Cline


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

19.

H.E.R.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

20.

Iman Shumpert


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

21.

Sarah Hyland


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

22.

Leslie Jones


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

23.

Sydney Sweeney


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

24.

Wanda Sykes


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

25.

Chase Stokes


Rich Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

26.

Becky G


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

27.

Madison Bailey


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

28.

Lisa Rinna


Rich Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

29.

Erika Jayne


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

30.

Kyle Richards


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

31.

Sex/Life‘s Sarah Shahi


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

32.

Sex/Life‘s Adam Demos


Rich Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

33.

The Bachelorette‘s Tayshia Adams


Todd Williamson / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

34.

Charli D’Amelio


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

35.

Jack Quaid


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

36.

Addison Rae


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

37.

Kenan Thompson


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

38.

Susan Kelechi Watson


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

39.

Paris Jackson


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

40.

Jonathan Daviss


Rich Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

41.

Austin North


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

42.

Carlacia Grant


Rich Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

43.

Chrishelle Stause


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

44.

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

45.

Christine Quinn


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

46.

Heather Rae El Moussa


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

47.

Chelsea Handler


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

48.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Caterina Scorsone


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

49.

Garcelle Beauvais


Rich Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

50.

Eliza Coupe


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

51.

Maggie Q


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

52.

Ginnifer Goodwin


Rich Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

53.

Gigi Gorgeous


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

54.

The Flash‘s Candice Patton


Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

55.

Porsha Williams


Amy Sussman / Getty Images,

56.

And Jeff Bezos


Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

So, who absolutely nailed it? Who desperately needed a stylist’s rescue? Tell us your favorites (and least favorites) in the comments.

