People Who Have Purchased Chicken In The Past Decade May Be Eligible For A Class Action Settlement

TSR Foodies: If you’ve purchased chicken in the last decade (and except for vegans/vegetarians, I’m going to assume that’s everyone), then you could be entitled to a payday!

A newly announced $181 million class-action lawsuit settlement means anyone who purchased chicken from a grocery store in the last 10 years might be eligible to collect some dough.

Law firms Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll announced that they had reached a settlement with six major chicken producers — Fieldale, George’s, Mar Jac, Peco, Pilgrim’s, and Tyson — in their Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation lawsuit which alleged price-fixing within the poultry industry, according to Food and Wine.

A court still needs to approve the settlement later this year, but claims are reportedly already being accepted from eligible consumers.

According to the announcement, eligible claimants include anyone who “purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken” between January 1, 2009 and July 31, 2019.

The suit specifies that chicken marketed as halal, kosher, free range or organic does not qualify for the class action suit.

It applies to chicken “from any of the above brands or their alleged co-conspirators for personal consumption” between that time frame in the following states: California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island (after July 15, 2013), South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Considering that may have been a long time ago, the good news is that no proof of purchase is required, making filing a claim easy. You can file a claim here.

Claims are being accepted until December 31, 2022.

The chicken industry has been going through it! Ever since the pandemic, supply shortages have been reported as demand increased, especially for chicken wings.

Even WingStop had to start selling chicken thighs in response.

