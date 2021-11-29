People Request Bank Info From North West On TikTok

“Have you seen that trend where you show all your parents’ bank info?”
It’s no secret that the doll has been carrying the Kardashian clan on her back since birth. But recently, the 8-year-old decided to flex her influencer fingers by joining TikTok on a joint account with her mom.
Within just three days since her first video, Northie has already amassed 1.7 million followers – many of whom have flooded the comment section with tongue-in-cheek requests to hear more about Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson:
They’re also asking if Northie knows how to do a little trick called a “wire transfer”:
Or if North knows where her mommy keeps that funny, plastic card with all the weird numbers:
They’ll even take a check:
And some will settle for simply knowing the name of auntie Kylie’s new baby:
I can only imagine Kim’s eye-roll when she saw the comments, but they’re hilarious.