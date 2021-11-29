Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
People Request Bank Info From North West On TikTok - Up News Info
People Request Bank Info From North West On TikTok

by Bradly Lamb
“Have you seen that trend where you show all your parents’ bank info?”

You know North West, the iconic singer of “What Are Those, These Are Clothes,” and daughter to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.


Arnold Jerocki / GC Images / Via Getty Images

It’s no secret that the doll has been carrying the Kardashian clan on her back since birth. But recently, the 8-year-old decided to flex her influencer fingers by joining TikTok on a joint account with her mom.

The adorable videos feature breakdowns with Kim as a backup dancer, as well as montages of her favorite products, the Kardashian-West household, and days out with her cousins.

Within just three days since her first video, Northie has already amassed 1.7 million followers – many of whom have flooded the comment section with tongue-in-cheek requests to hear more about Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson:

They’re also asking if Northie knows how to do a little trick called a “wire transfer”:

Or if North knows where her mommy keeps that funny, plastic card with all the weird numbers:

They’ll even take a check:

And some will settle for simply knowing the name of auntie Kylie’s new baby:

I can only imagine Kim’s eye-roll when she saw the comments, but they’re hilarious.

