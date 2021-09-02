People On Social Media Express Concern Over Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson’s Alleged Relationship With 20-Year-Old Boyfriend

Alana Thompson does not want to be called Honey Boo Boo anymore, according to an interview she did with Teen Vogue, and though the reality star is finding her own light in her teenage years, fans are quite concerned about her alleged love life.

The Sun reported Alana, who is 16, has allegedly been dating a 20-year-old college student named Dralin Carswell for about six months. The couple reportedly made it Facebook official in March.

A source told The Sun Dralin was attending a Nashville technical school before the pandemic hit but moved to Georgia and lives near Alana and her sister, 21-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, who is Alana’s legal guardian. The source also claims “Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time.”

Several people hit up social media to express concern over the alleged relationship given the age gap between Alana and her new man.

The insider said Alana’s older sisters approve of Dralin despite the 4-year age difference and the fact that Alana is a minor.

“He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them,” the insider said.

Dralin updated his status on Facebook to “In a Relationship,” back in March. On the same day, Alana posted a photo of them on her private account.

In the comments on that photo, Dralin called her his “bae” and dropped in a heart emoji, according to The Sun.

Alana also spoke about her new man in her interview with Teen Vogue. In her interview, she said her boyfriend is probably her only real friend, since she has found it hard connecting with kids her age due to her fame.

According to the publication, her boyfriend joined her on set at the end of their shoot.

For clarity, the legal age for a consensual sexual relationship in Georgia, where Alana resides, is 16 years old but there is no indication that their romance violated any laws.

Regardless, some fans do not approve of the relationship.

“Honey Boo Boo is 16 years old dating a 20 year old college student and her older sister approves her relationship. Someone take the little girl away from that family fr fr,” one person tweeted.

“Like as a 20 year old wtf do you want from a 16 year old sophomore in high school?????” another tweeted.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know.

