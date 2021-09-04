People Are Conflicted About R. Kelly Having A Writing Credit On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

“Certified Lover Boy” is a certified hit with fans, but those who have delved and dissected the album down to the credits couldn’t help but ignore the fact that disgraced singer R. Kelly is listed as a writer on the album.

It’s a piece of information that has fans morally divided given R. Kelly’s history of alleged sexual abuse and predatorial behavior and the fact that he’s on trial for some of those alleged crimes.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the credit is attributed to a sample of Kelly’s that Drake used for his song ‘TSU,’ which stands for Texas Southern University–a historically Black college in the heart of Houston.

The sampled song in question is reportedly R. Kelly’s “Half on a Baby.” Justin Timberlake also happens to have a writing credit for the song.

Fans definitely questioned Drake’s choice to use an R. Kelly sample, especially considering his love for the late Aaliyah, of whom he has a tattoo of.

While some say it was a poor choice at best, others argued that Drake should be canceled for the move.

Music fans battled it out on social media, with some arguing that Kelly’s impact is difficult to get away from considering the volume of music he has produced and contributed to.

Y’all lightskin father sampled an r kelly song for a song about college girls? Lmfaoooooooooo how long y’all gone keep pretending he not a predator? — 24k (@juptrcalls) September 3, 2021

R. Kelly, while currently on trial for sexual abuse of countless Black women and girls, is going to be making money off the most anticipated album of the year thanks to Drake giving him a songwriting credit on #CertifiedLoverBoy And that’s why both #CLB and #DONDA are trash. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 3, 2021

What are your thoughts on the issue? Do you think sampling a controversial artist is the same as working with them? Let us know!

