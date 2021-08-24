Pentagon says no change in plan to complete Afghan evacuation by Aug. 31 By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Groups of people wait on tarmac at Kabul’s airport, Afghanistan August 23, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon said on Tuesday there had been no change so far in its plan to complete its evacuation operation for Afghanistan by the end of the month and that it intends to withdraw U.S. troops by then.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby (NYSE:) said the Pentagon believes it has the ability to get all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan out by Aug. 31.

“We’re absolutely still aiming towards the end of the month,” Kirby said, while adding that the Pentagon may need additional bases to house evacuees from Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR