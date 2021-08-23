Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon is prepared to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday’s approval of the Pfizer (NYSE:) Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby (NYSE:) said.

Kirby told a briefing the completion date for vaccine guidance was still being worked on.

The FDA granted full approval on Monday to the vaccine, which had earned emergency-use authorization in December, making it the first to secure such validation as U.S. health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics.