Pentagon confirms the placement of new nuclear weapons – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of Defense UU. Officially confirmed that the US Navy UU. He sent the new ballistic missile ballistic missile (SLBM) W76-2 low performance.

The warhead is a modification of the existing W76, which is used to assemble Trident II missiles launched by submarines.

The advanced W76-2 warhead was first announced in the Trump Administration's Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) presented in February 2018. There, it was described as an ability to "help counteract any misperception of a,quot; gap. "exploitable in the capabilities of regional deterrence of the US,quot;, a reference to Russia. The justification expressed by the administration was that the United States did not have a "fast,quot; and usable nuclear capability that could counteract, and therefore deter, the Russian use of its own tactical nuclear capabilities.

The deployment of a new nuclear weapon aboard a submarine was first reported on January 29 by the Federation of American Scientists.

Last week, the Federation of American Scientists published a report detailing their belief in the USS-class Ohio ballistic missile submarine.Tennessee(SSBN-734) left the Kings Bay, Georgia, submarine base for a strategic deterrent patrol at the end of 2019 with at least one low-performance W76-2 warhead in a ballistic missile launched by Trident (SLBM) submarine.

"We estimate that one or two of the 20 missiles in the USSTennesseeand subsequent subs will be armed with W76-2, either individually or with multiple warheads. It is estimated that each W76-2 has an explosive yield of approximately five kilotons. The remaining 18 missiles in each submarine as theTennesseecarry the W-90-1 of 90 kilotons or the W88 of 455 kilotons, "wrote Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project of the Federation of American Scientists.

Defense News reported that the design of the warhead is a modification of the W76-1 warhead for the Navy's Trident ballistic missile, which has allowed the NNSA to quickly change the design since it was ordered in the Nuclear Posture Review. last year. The warhead is designed to be smaller than the weapon detonated in Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II.