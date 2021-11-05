Pennsylvania Attorney General Suing Influencer Dana Chanel For Allegedly Scamming Small Business Owners

More than a year after a page dedicated to taking Dana Chanel down for alleged scamming surfaced, the influencer is now being sued by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

The Christian entrepreneur, who is often alongside her husband and fellow influencer Prince Donnell, is accused of ripping off small business owners, particularly Black businesses. She is the founder of Curl Bible as well as the Christian mobile app, Sprinkle of Jesus.

“Dana Chanel built a following online by presenting herself as a black woman-owned small business success story,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release. “She advertised the products of her companies as a way for other black small business owners to achieve what she did. Then, she ripped off the same community she claimed to care about.”

The suit accuses Dana Chanel and her companies’ co-owners–who are mainly family members–of misleading consumers and failing to deliver goods and services as promised.

The suit specifically named the companies Credit Exterminators Inc. and Alakazam Apps, LLC, which boasts mobile app development services for small businesses.

Dana Chanel co-owns and operates Credit Exterminators/Earn Company with her sister, Cassandra April Olivera, and runs Alakazam Apps with her father, Nakia Rattray.

One of the alleged scams Dana Chanel is accused of pulling involved a consumer who paid Alakazam Apps $2,000, believing she would work directly with Dana and her team to bring a custom app to life for her nonprofit.

The suit alleges the woman never received the app and attempted to contact the company more than 10 times over the phone, but never heard back from them or received a refund.

Another consumer alleges she signed up with Credit Exterminators with the understanding that they would resolve delinquent credit accounts on her behalf. Months after she paid for the services, the woman claims she received a garnishment of wages letter from a creditor she believed Credit Exterminators resolved.

That woman also says she paid Dana Chanel $2,000 and never saw a refund or the services she paid for.

“It’s hard enough these days for workers in Philadelphia,” Shapiro said. “We can’t have bad actors breaking the law and making it even harder for folks to resolve their bad credit or keep their small businesses afloat.”

Last August, Dana Chanel publicly denied a slew of scamming allegations shared on an Instagram account dedicated to exposing her alleged scams.

Consumers who feel they were victimized by Alakazam Apps, Credit Exterminators, and/or Earn Company are urged to file a complaint at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint or contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Pennsylvania Attorney General Suing Influencer Dana Chanel For Allegedly Scamming Small Business Owners appeared first on The Shade Room.