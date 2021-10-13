PennEngineering Announces Global Expansion in Japan

In 2019, PennEngineering® acquired Tokyo-based Eurotec Ltd., a specialty technical reseller of clinch and sheet metal fasteners and fastener installation systems. Eurotec Ltd. has transitioned to PEM® and continues to support the Company’s growth initiatives in the automotive, automotive electronics, consumer electronics and sheet metal fabrication markets.

DANBORO, Pa. — PennEngineering®, the market leader in fastening solutions, announced it has expanded its global presence, launching its first PEM® location in Tokyo, Japan. The expansion reflects PennEngineering®’s commitment to the region, and its focus on providing direct access to PEM® and Haeger® products and local resources, including advanced engineering and product support.

“As a result of the growth in the industries we serve, many with headquarters in Japan, it is important for us to strengthen our relationships and establish a permanent presence in the region. This will enable us to collaborate directly with our Japanese customers and offer the capabilities they’re looking for in a global fastening solutions partner,” shared Leonard Kiely, CEO of PennEngineering ® .

With PEM’s expansion in Japan, PennEngineering®’s global footprint now includes facilities in 17 locations around the world, including locations throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About PennEngineering

Since 1942, PennEngineering has enjoyed a sustained reputation as the global leader in the fastening industry. The company’s leading brand, PEM® and microPEM® fasteners, are considered the premier product in the thin sheet fastening industry, while 6 additional respected brands support our expansive capabilities: Haeger® hardware insertion machines; PROFIL® specialty automotive fasteners; ATLAS® brand rivet nuts; PennAuto™ high-strength fastener solutions; SI® brand inserts and Heyco® molded and stamped products.

PennEngineering’s steadfast commitment to engineering expertise and global innovation ensures that we continue to grow our portfolio with technologies and solutions that allow our customers to not only keep pace with marketplace challenges – but exceed them.

