Penn Badgley Shares Rare Comments About Fatherhood

“Even being a father in a pandemic has still been a joy.”
The You actor recently shared a rare glimpse into his personal life, opening up about becoming a father last year.
Penn and his wife Domino Kirke welcomed their baby boy last August but have kept quiet about their new addition until now.
While Penn says parenting during the pandemic was “a lot,” he noted that getting to spend extra time with the infant has been a special experience and one that the little boy “loves.”
“He’s only been with us…He’s very happy. He’s very, very joyful. And we had an opportunity to be with him in a way that we wouldn’t have. So that is a strange blessing in it all,” Penn said onThe Jess Cagle Show.
And while Penn’s You character Joe is also experiencing fatherhood for the first time, their experiences couldn’t be more different.
“As much as it relates to my character, I am having a joyful experience as a father. I can, of course, relate to the fears. But Joe’s fears are so intensely outsized, you know?” Penn explained.
He continued, “For me, I’m just like, ‘Sure, Joe. Yeah. I guess you could spend all your time worrying about that.’ But you know, to me, even being a father in a pandemic has still been a joy somehow.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!