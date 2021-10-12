Penn Badgley Says Filming You Was Harder After Fatherhood

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“I was having such a light and joyful experience.”

Penn Badgley became a dad at the same time as his character on You — but it was a very different experience!


Mike Pont / Getty Images for A+E

The actor and his wife Domino Kirke welcomed a baby boy last year, which he says has been such a “joyful” time.


Sylvain Gaboury / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In fact, Penn says that his journey to fatherhood almost made things more difficult when he was playing the murderous Joe Goldberg on the show.

“The funny thing is I was curious what my new fatherhood, how that would influence my experience with Joe and acting with him,” Penn told Access Hollywood.


Jim Spellman / Getty Images

He continued, “Sometimes it was almost not helpful because I was having such a light and joyful experience — still am — and Joe is so petrified.”

Penn added that while he relates to Joe’s fear whenit comes to being a new parent, the character takes things to another level.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“He’s so scared, and of course I can identify with the fear but he’s just so morbid in his obsessive, sort of like self-preservation, primal instinct that sometimes I almost found it harder as a result, you know what I mean? It really depended on the scene,” Penn noted.

Meanwhile, Penn’s co-star Victoria Pedretti says that not being a parent made things less “confusing” and allowed her to “come at it as a character.”

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR