Penn Badgley responds to Laura Ingraham’s blunder over Netflix hit You on Fox News

Actor Penn Badgley has responded to the “hilarious” exchange between Fox News’s Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo about his Netflix series You.

On Tuesday (16 November), Badgley shared the widely circulated clip on Twitter, adding that the blunder was “definitely a bit”.

On Monday night (15 November), Ingraham and Arroyo were discussing a segment titled “Numbers don’t lie: viewers like woke-free TV” on Ingraham’s conservative news and opinion-based talk show The Ingraham Angle.

Complaining about “woke storylines” on TV, conservative commentator Arroyo highlighted an episode from season three of the Netflix drama, when protagonist Joe Goldberg (Badgley) and his infant son contract the measles from an unvaccinated neighbour.

Arroyo told Ingraham that he had been watching an episode of You “where measles came up”, prompting a confused Ingraham to ask: “Wait wait wait, when did I mention measles?”

After a moment, Arroyo repeated that “it was on You”, Ingraham responded: “What was on me? What are you talking about? I never had the measles.”

From that point on, the exchange devolved into exasperation.

In his tweet, Badgley noted that Arroyo’s delivery was “great”, referencing his futile and loud attempts to give Ingraham a refresher in popular culture.

At one point, when Arroyo tried to clarify that he was talking about an episode of a television show, Ingraham asked what show that was.

Arroyo, nearly screaming by this point, said: “You! It’s a show called You on Netflix.”

He was finally defeated when Ingraham asked: “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”