Penn Badgley Responds To Calls For Cardi B On “You”

Penn Badgley and Cardi B’s friendship was one of many plot twists that accompanied the release of You‘s third season this month, and people are hoping their interaction sparks another fun surprise down the road.


In case you missed it — Penn and Cardi engaged in a brief but nonetheless glorious Twitter exchange last week, after the rapper uncovered an old interview in which the actor praised her relationship with fans, and promptly deemed herself “famous famous” as a result.


The pair went on to switch avatars, before Cardi got right down to business and pitched her future You cameo to Netflix.

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU

Ok finish it off @netflix 😌


The studio’s clever response, plus its Twitter bio at the time, suggested Cardi’s involvement in season four of the popular thriller wasn’t necessarily off the table, and fans quickly weighed in with a Change.org petition calling for the artist to guest star.


Penn, who described his repartee with Cardi as “a thing we have now” during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, is aware of the online campaign to make her proposed You appearance a reality.


Unfortunately, Penn told the talk show’s host that he isn’t privy to any actual plans in the works to bring Cardi onto the show.

“I mean, I definitely can’t say,” he shared, while acknowledging, per the petition, they’re “changing the world, you know.” We know.

“I can’t say because I don’t know,” Penn emphasized of whether we’ll be seeing Cardi on You someday. “I actually don’t know. I’m not being coy.”

Hey, it could still happen! You can watch Penn’s full Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance here.

