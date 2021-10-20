Penn Badgley Reflects On Dan Humphrey Being The Worst

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“These storylines are twisted.”

Penn Badgley plays one of the most atrocious villains on television right now.


Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Joe Goldberg, his lead character in Netflix’s You, is an obsessive and murderous stalker masquerading as your average introverted nice guy, who commits various abominable crimes over the course of the show’s three seasons.

Penn is no stranger to villainous roles. He previously starred as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, a character whose actions were also consistently heinous although not necessarily showcased that way.

Now, on the heels of You‘s latest season release, Penn shared some reflections about Dan — who, he agrees, was simply and undeniably the absolute worst.


Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“He outed his sister losing her virginity,” Penn noted during a recent Q&A with Esquire, where he looked back on just a few standout offenses from Dan.


Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

“I am known for playing villainous and off-putting characters,” Penn went on, referencing a line that supposedly once appeared on his Wikipedia page. “How did I end up here?”

Find out what else Penn had to say about Dan being truly terrible in the clip above.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR