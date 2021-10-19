Penn Badgley Reacts To The Ending Of You Season 3

Joe was back in full force last Friday.
The creepy psychological thriller dropped its third season on Friday, after a hiatus that lasted nearly two years. It picked up with Joe and his wife, Victoria Pedretti’s character Love, starting a family and a new life following their move from Los Angeles.
Here is where I tell you to please STOP reading if you aren’t ready for some spoilers. You’ve been warned.
Without giving away too much about You‘s third season and its curveball finale, Penn shared his own personal thoughts on the unexpected — but also not entirely shocking tbh — ending, and what it could mean for Joe moving forward, in an interview with TVLine.
SPOILER WARNING: The season concluded with Joe in Paris, attempting to pursue his newest romantic interest, Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
“I think if Joe finds Marienne, he’ll live happily ever after and have beautiful babies,” Penn said, before letting anyone who didn’t realize it know that he was being sarcastic. “He’ll learn to speak French, he’ll become a writer, they’ll spend a lot of time along the Seine and they’ll send their kids to school in Sweden.”
Ultimately Penn noted that it’s unlikely Joe’s obsessive and violent ways are going to change.
“I think Joe will remain the same,” he said.
“Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they’re ever going to heal and change. I don’t know if it’s possible for someone who’s that far gone.”
What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.
