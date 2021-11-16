Penn Badgley Questions Laura Ingraham’s ‘You’ Video On Fox News – Hollywood Life

The ‘You’ star called out the Fox News pundit for staging a silly exchange with a guest, where she acted confused about the name of a popular Netflix show.

Comedy isn’t an easy path for everyone. Penn Badgley revealed that he felt like Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo’s timing was just a little off, when the two had a discussion about the popular Netflix series You on Monday November 15. Laura acted like she was confused by what the presenter was trying to tell her, when he announced that there had been an episode of the thriller series that had mentioned measles.

Laura Ingraham: “Wait wait wait, when did I mention measles?”

Raymond Arroyo: “It was on ‘You’.”

Raymond, 51, was a guest on the 58-year-old commentator‘s show for a segment, which seemed to explore “woke-free” television. Laura acted very confused when her guest mentioned the show with an easily mistakable pronoun for a title. “I was watching an episode of You where measles came up,” Raymond said. Laura responded by mentioning that she couldn’t recall the episode of her show that he was referring to. “When did I mention measles?” she said. “I don’t know. It was on You,” he mentioned. The pair had a bit of a similar back-and-forth trying to playfully feign confusion, before getting to the apparent punchline. “It’s a show called You on Netflix,” Raymond told her, to which the Fox anchor responded, “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”

It’s clearly a reference to the iconic comedy duo Abbott and Costello’sroutine “Who’s On First,” which is one of the most well-known sketches of all-time. Bud Abbott gets confused by a similar exchange with Lou Costello. After the segment aired and went viral, Raymond tweeted that the whole thing was scripted and responded to those who also thought it was funny. Mediaite even dubbed the segment “You’s On First” in reference to the classic routine.

It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off. — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) November 16, 2021

The video went viral, with many people finding the exchange funny, and even You’s own star Penn Badgley took note on Tuesday November 16. He realized it must have been fake, as Raymond seemed to pause to get Laura to interrupt him. “It’s gotta be a bit. Dude is committed, he actually made me lol, but watch how he waits for her to cut him off,” the 35-year-old actor wrote. In a followup tweet, he wrote that it was clearly a joke, but complimented Raymond’s delivery.