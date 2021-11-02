Penelope Disick’s ‘Clueless’ Costume For Halloween 2021: Photo – Hollywood Life

As if! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter dressed up for Halloween as Cher Horowitz, yellow plaid skirt and all.

The KarJenner family always dominates Halloween — and Penelope Disick may have had the best costume of the whole family this year! The 9-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dressed up as Cher Horowitz from Clueless, who is played by Alicia Silverstone. Penelope looked like a spitting image of the beloved movie character, thanks to the mini yellow plaid-skirt that Cher rocks in the 1995 flick. Fans got a look at Penelope’s costume two days after the spooky holiday, when Kourtney, 42, shared two snapshots to Instagram of her middle child dressed up on Nov. 2.

In the first photo, Penelope rocked the yellow skirt, as well as a blonde wig, knee-high white socks, and white heels, as she sat on a bench. The second image showed the 9-year-old cradling the family’s dog while still dressed in her Clueless costume. Penelope truly did look like a Cher Horowitz mini-me!

As for Kourtney’s caption, there was really only one option. “As if,” the famous mother-of-three aptly wrote about Penelope’s incredible outfit. Kourt’s followers flooded the comments section of her post with praise for the Halloween costume. Even Scott himself had something to say! “O Cher don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver license,” the 38-year-old said, making a reference to the iconic film. See Scott’s comment HERE.

Penelope’s family members always go all-out for Halloween, and this year was no exception. Kourtney and her new fiancé Travis Barker even celebrated with three different couples’ costumes! They dressed as Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious and girlfriend Nancy Spungen, fictional couple Clarence and Alabama from the 1993 crime romance film True Romance, and as Kim (Winona Ryder) and Edward (Johnny Depp) from Edward Scissorhands.

Reign Disick, 6, sported three different Halloween looks this year as well. The youngest child of Kourtney and Scott first dressed up on Oct. 30 as Spider-Man, followed by a police officer. On actual Halloween, he went as the terrifying Pennywise the Clown from It. Spooky!