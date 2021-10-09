Pender Growth Fund Announces Completion of Purchase of GreenSpace Brands Debt

Article content

About Pender Growth Fund Inc.

Pender Growth Fund Inc. is an investment company with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique investments; primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF”.

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Rautava

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

(604) 653-9625

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

trautava@penderfund.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.