Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) expects to resume by Aug. 30 all oil production shut down by a deadly fire on an offshore platform, the firm’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Five workers were killed, two are missing and six injured in a fire on Sunday on the offshore platform that is part of Pemex’s most productive oil field Ku-Maloob-Zaap.

The accident in the southern Gulf of Mexico knocked 125 wells offline, totaling 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) of lost output, or about 25% of Mexico’s total production.