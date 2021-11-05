Peloton’s value drops $9.2 billion as Wall Street predicts tough road ahead

Article content Peloton Interactive Inc shares closed 35.3% lower on Friday, wiping off about $9.2 billion in market value as analysts predicted a tough path ahead for the pandemic darling amid a return by economies to normalcy. It also halted hiring in all departments with immediate effect during an all-hands meeting, according to a CNBC report https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/05/peloton-freezes-hiring-after-it-slashes-its-forecast-shares-drop-35percent.html. Peloton did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

At least 15 analysts lowered their price target on the Peloton stock after the company cut its annual sales forecast by up to $1 billion and reported its slowest quarterly sales growth in more than a year. Wedbush analyst James Hardiman, rated five star by Refinitiv, dubbed Peloton's "fall from grace" in such a short period of time as "fairly astonishing." Peloton's near-term sales is clouded by slowing traffic online, a shift to the lower-priced Bike and slower adoption of Tread, Dana Telsey of Telsey Advisory Group, another highly rated analyst, said in a note. Telsey cut her rating to 'market perform' from 'outperform', but along with a few other brokerages, she remained positive about its long-term prospects.