Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton



(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:) Inc has decided to install U.S. regulator-approved repairs to the touchscreen console on its treadmill starting this month after reports of injuries earlier in the year led to product recalls.

Media reports had said the loosening of screws caused the touchscreen to detach from some of its treadmills, posing a risk of injury.

The interactive fitness equipment maker in May recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills after reports of dozens of incidents involving children and one of a child being pulled under its machines.

“Starting in August 2021 we are now ready to install the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) approved repair to ensure that the touchscreen console remains securely attached to the Tread at all times,” the company said https://

Peloton shares were slightly higher in afternoon trading.