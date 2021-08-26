Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo



(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Thursday lowered the price of its exercise bike and said its near-term profitability would take a hit due to the pricing change and higher costs.

Shares of the company were down about 13% in extended trading.

It posted a 54% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, beating market estimates, as more people subscribed to its digital fitness classes and demand stayed strong for its exercise bikes.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $313.2 million, or 1.05 cents per share, compared with a profit of $89.1 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.