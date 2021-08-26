Peloton slashes price of its bike, warns of hit from higher costs By Reuters

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Thursday lowered the price of its exercise bike and said its near-term profitability would take a hit due to the pricing change and higher costs.

Shares of the company were down about 13% in extended trading.

It posted a 54% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, beating market estimates, as more people subscribed to its digital fitness classes and demand stayed strong for its exercise bikes.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $313.2 million, or 1.05 cents per share, compared with a profit of $89.1 million, or 31 cents per share, a year ago.

