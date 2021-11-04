Peloton shares plunge on disappointing holiday-quarter forecast By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Thursday forecast holiday-quarter sales below market estimates as supply chain issues hamper the home fitness leader’s ability to meet demand, sending its shares tumbling 26% after the bell.

The company said it expected second-quarter sales of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. Analysts expected a figure of $1.51 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Peloton (NASDAQ:) also cut its annual sales forecast to between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion, from the $5.4 billion projected previously.

A global chip crunch, steel supply disruptions and rising freight costs have delayed shipments of Peloton’s fitness bikes, hindering the company’s efforts to boost market share through price cuts.

Peloton reported a net loss of $376 million or $1.25 per share, for the first quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $69.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR