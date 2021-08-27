Peloton, HP Fall Premarket; Gap, Workday Rise By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Support.com (NASDAQ:) stock soared 77%, continuing Thursday’s surge, with the technical support company appearing to be the new darling of the retail investor willing to take on short sellers.

Gap (NYSE:) stock rose 7.2% following the retail chain’s decision to lift its full-year net sales and profit forecasts, seeing a surge in demand as the public returns to socializing with the end of mobility restrictions.

Peloton (NASDAQ:) stock fell 7.6% after the fitness equipment maker warned of a hit to its near-term profitability, citing the decision to cut prices of its exercise bike while it grapples with higher input costs and freight increases. It’s also being subpoenaed by the Justice Department over injuries (one of them fatal) reportedly sustained by users of its treadmills.

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.