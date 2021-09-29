Pelosi says House will move forward with debt limit bill By Reuters

“We must act now,” Pelosi wrote, but gave no details about the vote. “The full faith and credit of the United States should not be questioned… We cannot and will not allow Republicans’ extremism and utter lack of concern for families to drive our economy into the ground.”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The House of Representatives plans to move forward on Wednesday to pass legislation that would suspend the U.S. debt limit, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.