Pelosi says $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill will pass this week By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence on Sunday again that the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill will pass this week and said she will build a consensus on President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion social agenda, which has caused divisions within the Democratic party.
“Let me just say that we’re going to pass the bill this week,” Pelosi told ABC television’s “This week with George Stephanopoulos. “I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes,” she said.
