Péladeau slams telecom ‘oligopoly’ as Quebecor pushes to become fourth national wireless player

Quebecor scion laments family crisis playing out at rival Rogers Photo by Peter J Thompson/National Post

Article content In his latest push to sell Canadians and the government on Quebecor Inc.’s ambitions to become a fourth national wireless player, chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau accused the country’s incumbent wireless operators of acting as an “oligopoly” and using stall tactics including the courts to thwart competition.

Article content He took particular aim at Telus, which, along with Bell, has gone to Federal Court to contest Quebecor’s $830 million purchase this summer of 294 spectrum licences in the 3500 MHz band across the country. More than half of the investment outside Québec, paving the way to expand wireless services and competition in southern and eastern Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. Telus lost a motion for an initial injunction last month after arguing, among other things, that Quebecor’s Vidéotron subsidiary needed to have physical infrastructure in western Canada to be eligible for the wireless spectrum. In an interview Tuesday, Péladeau said Telus’s decision to go to court was akin to “suing the government,” since Industry Canada is responsible for spectrum management. He suggested the move was a stalling tactic to hold off competition, adding that mobile prices have dropped by more than 40 per cent in Quebec, where there have been multiple providers, including Vidéotron for more than a decade.

Article content “We’ve been seeing the incumbents using a delay strategy,” he said, adding that Quebecor is poised to bring wireless competition to the regions outside its home province if it can reach interim agreements with existing players while building out its own network. “We look forward to have access as soon as possible. We have everything to succeed,” Péladeau said, referring to the company’s wireless experience in Quebec and critical ingredients for a wireless offering including call centres, roaming agreements, a digital platform, websites and a brand: Fizz “So the proof of the pudding is the eating. We’ve been there. We’ve done that.” He took a few moments away from lambasting the incumbents to lament the family drama playing out at rival Rogers Communications.

Article content Photo by Chris Young/The Canadian Press files “What’s taking place in Rogers is certainly sad,” said Péladeau, who became CEO of Quebecor, the Montreal-based media and printing company founded by his father, a couple of years after his death and has presided over its expansion into cable and wireless over much of the past 20 years. At 60, he is just eight years older than Edward Rogers, the chair of both the board of directors of Rogers Communications and the trust through which his family controls the company that bears their name. Edward’s behind-closed doors attempt to replace company CEO Joe Natale in September led to a public courtroom battle this month, with Edward’s mother Loretta Rogers and sisters Martha Rogers and Melinda Rogers-Hixon on the opposing side. The corporate and family drama culminated in a board shakeup that replaced five independent directors with a slate selected by Edward to the disappointment of his mother and sisters.

Article content “I hope the best for the Rogers family,” Péladeau said. “I always said that despite the fact that we compete against them … Ted Rogers was one of the best, if not the most important Canadian entrepreneur. He did something great. He built a great company, a great name, a great brand. We just hope that, you know, things will settle and things will be (resolved) to the honor of the memory of Ted Rogers.” Ted Rogers was one of the best, if not the most important Canadian entrepreneur Pierre Karl Péladeau Péladeau said dealing with family issues has long been a factor in the Canadian cable industry, with most companies having their roots as family businesses. “To be an entrepreneur and to be successful, as my father was, as Ted Rogers was, as… (Shaw Communications founder) JR Shaw was, I mean, these are very strong individuals, that aren’t always easy to manage to,” he said.

Article content “I’ve been facing also family issues. I guess that’s part of also being in this kind of environment.” As he sets his sights on moving the company forward in the wireless sector outside Quebec, Péladeau acknowledged there could be a significant head start on the table if Rogers Communications is forced to sell wireless operations to win regulatory approval for its planned $26-billion takeover of Shaw. Hearings at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission are to be held next week, and the Competition Bureau must also bless the merger of the two telecommunications giants. Rivals seek to delay CRTC review of Rogers’ bid for Shaw while board control unresolved Chief executive Joe Natale in awkward spot as Rogers tries to calm the waters ‘It’s the founder’s way or the highway’: Governance at Rogers has raised eyebrows before

Article content But he said there are likely to be other suitors if the merged companies are forced to divest of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile, as many analysts expect. Péladeau said whoever ends up with that asset, he hopes there is not a repeat of the “fiasco” that followed a spectrum auction in 2008 that was intended to set aside spectrum to new players create a viable fourth national wireless alternative. Instead, that spectrum largely ended up with the incumbents. The assets of Globalive, which became WIND Mobile, was, for example, sold to Shaw. “If you want to get rid of those mistakes, then you need to look at who’s buying the spectrum,” said Péladeau. “Is it an operator or is it a financial player that will flip the asset … and not adding a real industrial strategy?” He said he will not participate in next week’s hearings, but has made his views known to the CRTC and the Competition Bureau. “I think that also we’ve been able to deliver the goods because we offer an alternative picture in Quebec for the last 14 years,” he said. • Email: bshecter@nationalpost.com | Twitter: BatPost

