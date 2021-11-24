Peacock’s Saved By The Bell Cast Plays Who’s Who

So, of course we had to have the cast of SBTB (Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Mario Lopez) join us for our favorite game of ~Who’s Who~.
Now, because I’m in a GIVING mood, I’ll let you in on a few tidbits from the video — an amuse-bouche, if you will:
Like Josie Totah (Lexi) and Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris) are tied for best dressed:
And Alycia Pascal-Peña (Aisha) is most likely to be caught napping between takes:
And, my personal fave, “Papa” Dexter Darden (Devante) is most likely to give the best relationship advice:
If you want more…you’re gonna have to watch the video!