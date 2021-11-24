Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Peacock's Saved By The Bell Cast Plays Who's Who
Peacock’s Saved By The Bell Cast Plays Who’s Who

by Bradly Lamb
This year, one of the things I’m thankful for is the second season of Peacock’s Saved by the Bell! I’ve been waiting with bated breath since I binged the first season in one sitting:

So, of course we had to have the cast of SBTB (Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Mario Lopez) join us for our favorite game of ~Who’s Who~.

Now, because I’m in a GIVING mood, I’ll let you in on a few tidbits from the video — an amuse-bouche, if you will:

Like Josie Totah (Lexi) and Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris) are tied for best dressed:

And Alycia Pascal-Peña (Aisha) is most likely to be caught napping between takes:

And, my personal fave, “Papa” Dexter Darden (Devante) is most likely to give the best relationship advice:

If you want more…you’re gonna have to watch the video!

