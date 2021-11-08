PDA Photos – Hollywood Life

The Bennifer PDA continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shared a steamy kiss on the tarmac before she boarded her private flight out of Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, just can’t keep their hands off each other! The couple was spotted kissing and having a full-blown makeout session before getting on their private plane on November 7. Ben and Jen gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes before locking lips.

J.Lo couldn’t keep the smile off her face as she cuddled with Ben on the tarmac before their flight. She had on a brown faux fur coat, while Ben was bundled up in a black jacket. They spent every second with each other before she got on the plane.

Just a day before their tarmac PDA session, Jennifer was seen leaving Ben’s house. He had such a look of love in his eyes as he made sure Jennifer got into her car safely.

J.Lo and Ben have been inseparable ever since they rekindled their romance in May 2021. They’ve even started to mingle their families together. J.Lo and Ben’s kids went trick-or-treating together in Malibu, and they were joined by Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner, 49!

Even though their relationship didn’t work out, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Jennifer is very happy that Ben has found love again with J.Lo. “She really likes her because she sees how she makes Ben feel,” our source said. “It is really nice for Jen to see the positive effect that [Lopez] has on Ben.”

The couple make their red carpet debut as a couple again (after 18 years!) in September 2021 at the Venice International Film Festival. They attended the premiere of his movie The Last Duel. J.Lo and Ben were the stars of the show as they walked the red carpet together. Jennifer slayed in a plunging white gown, while Ben looked dapper in a suit.

They’ve taken their rekindled love all over the world. After their epic red carpet debut in Venice, Jennifer supported Ben once again at the premiere of The Last Duel in New York City. J.Lo and Ben are the couple of the moment, and things haven’t started slowing down in the slightest for them.