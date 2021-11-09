PBoC governor says digital yuan to be more privacy-enhanced than payment apps By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

During a virtual video session at the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies’ 30th Anniversary Conference, People’s Bank of China governor Gang Yi discussed recent developments regarding the country’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC, known as the digital yuan (e-CNY). Gang specifically addressed the issue of privacy surrounding the Digital in the following statement, as translated by Cointelegraph:

Gang spoke on the storage and utilization of personal information belonging to users of the technology adding: