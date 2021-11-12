Paytm’s $2.5 bln IPO mints new millionaires in India

Article content NEW DELHI — Indian electronics engineer Siddharth Pandey will become a millionaire after the country’s biggest ever public issue, but he says he had to overcome his father’s opposition to join fintech firm Paytm when it was a fledgling start-up nine years ago. About 350 current and ex-employees will each have a net worth of at least 10 million Indian rupees ($134,401.38) after Paytm’s $2.5 billion IPO, a source in the company told Reuters. Many, like Pandey, will become dollar millionaires when the company lists next week.

Article content Those rewards are huge in a country where the per capita income is below $2,000. Pandey, now 39, is no longer with the company and is working at another start-up that he declined to identify. But he says his seven-year stint at Paytm left him with tens of thousands of shares. He declined to give details, but the shares were priced at 2,150 rupees ($28.9) apiece on Friday. Pandey said he would be worth more than $1 million. “My dad was very demotivating. He said, ‘What is this Paytime?!’,” Pandey told Reuters, referring to the time he joined Paytm in 2013. “‘For once work in a company people know about,’ my father said.” “Now he (my father) is obviously very happy. He has just asked me to stay grounded,” said Pandey, who is from Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state and one of its poorest.