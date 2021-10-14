Paysafe’s NETELLER Adds Fiat-to-Crypto Feature on Its Platform By CoinQuora

Paysafe’s NETELLER Adds Fiat-to-Crypto Feature on Its Platform



Paysafe’s NETELLER launches a fiat-to-crypto feature.

The new feature will allow users to withdraw their fiat balance.

It also enables conversion of 40 different fiat currencies into 38 various cryptos.

Paysafe’s digital payments provider — NETELLER, announces its launch of a new feature on its digital wallet. The latest upgrade to its platform will allow users to instantly withdraw funds directly to a cryptocurrency address of their choosing. This means customers will be able to convert and withdraw their fiat balance to an external crypto wallet.

To access the new feature, users have to select ‘Crypto Wallet’ when they want to withdraw funds from their account. Then, enter the balance amount and wallet address of either a or wallet.

Commenting on their platform’s upgrade, Head of Crypto, Skrill and NETELLER, at Paysafe, Jordan Stoev says,

With so much interest in the digital asset space right now we’re excited to announce this new feature for NETELLER’s cryptocurrency service, which is the latest in a series of new additions and enhancements.

Currently, the withdrawal feature is available in 10 countries. These countries include; the UK, Canada, Chile, and Australia. The NETELLER team has set plans in motion to add more countries and also, include more cryptocurrencies for withdrawal in the future.

Essentially, the NETELLER crypto services will allow users to instantly convert a total of 40 fiat currencies. Some of the major currencies are; the Euro, US Dollar, and the British Pound Sterling. Thus, the currencies can be converted into 38 different cryptocurrencies. This includes cryptos such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and (BCH). Likewise, (ETC), (LTC), and recently added, (SOL).

Jordan Stoev goes on to say that the new withdrawal option will save NETELLER users time and money.

The new withdrawal feature saves both time and money spent on fees for our NETELLER cryptocurrency users by allowing them to move their existing fiat balance to a crypto address of their choosing.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, Paysafe continues to ensure its core values are actualized. Thus, enabling businesses and consumers to transact and connect smoothly.

For more information on the Paysafe’s NETELLER feature simply visit at www.paysafe.com.

