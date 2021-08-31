PayPal reportedly looks to take on Robinhood with stock trading By Cointelegraph

American payments giant PayPal (NASDAQ:) is reportedly exploring ways to offer stock trading after launching cryptocurrency trading services last year.

PayPal is looking to buy or partner with a broker-dealer to introduce its own stock trading service to compete with rivals such as crypto-friendly stock trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:), CNBC reported on Monday.