PayPal reportedly looks to take on Robinhood with stock trading By Cointelegraph

American payments giant PayPal (NASDAQ:) is reportedly exploring ways to offer stock trading after launching cryptocurrency trading services last year.
PayPal is looking to buy or partner with a broker-dealer to introduce its own stock trading service to compete with rivals such as crypto-friendly stock trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:), CNBC reported on Monday.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.